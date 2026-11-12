Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Nov. 13-15, 2026

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From live music, theater and comedy to sports, Jeep gatherings and car shows, there’s something for every kind of outing around metro Atlanta. Check out this week’s picks and make your plans.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Songwriters Festival

Nov. 13–15

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Songwriters perform their music and share the stories behind their songs during this three-day festival.

Atlanta Mushroom Festival

Nov. 15

Lee + White, Atlanta

The festival features mushroom-themed vendors, food, music, cooking demonstrations and educational presentations.

MUSIC

Atlanta Opera: Silent Night

Nov. 7-15

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Experience the Atlanta Opera's season-opening production of Silent Night, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell. Inspired by the remarkable true story of the 1914 Christmas truce during World War I, the production follows enemy soldiers who temporarily set aside their weapons to share a moment of peace and humanity amid the horrors of war.

Palmetto Saxophone Quartet

Nov. 11

Morgan Hall, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw

Enjoy an evening of contemporary chamber music with the Palmetto Saxophone Quartet, known for its energetic performances and creative programming. The concert will feature a selection of works for saxophone ensemble, including the premiere of Dark, too, blooms and sings by composer David Kirkland Garner.

The Red Clay Strays with Travis Tritt and Brent Cobb

Nov. 13

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Red Clay Strays bring their "Way Too Long" tour to Atlanta, joined by Travis Tritt and Brent Cobb.

The Elovaters with Wax and DJ Hoppa

Nov. 13

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

The Elovaters perform with special guests Wax and DJ Hoppa.

The Revivalists with Olivia Barnes

Nov. 13

The Eastern, Atlanta

The Revivalists bring their live show to The Eastern, with Olivia Barnes as the special guest.

Orville Peck

Nov. 13

The Tabernacle, Atlanta

Country singer Orville Peck performs at the Tabernacle. Check the venue calendar for showtime and ticket information.

Paula Cole: "This Fire: 30"

Nov. 14

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Paula Cole marks the 30th anniversary of her album "This Fire" with a concert at Variety Playhouse.

John Summit

Nov. 15

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Electronic music artist and DJ John Summit brings his CTRL/ESCAPE tour to State Farm Arena.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Nov. 15

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Blues guitarist and singer Christone "Kingfish" Ingram brings his Hard Road tour to Atlanta.

Chat Pile with Soul Glo and Shallowater

Nov. 15

The Masquerade, Atlanta

Chat Pile headlines a bill with Soul Glo and Shallowater at The Masquerade.

Coming Up

DeKalb Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 17

First Baptist Church of Decatur, Decatur

Experience an evening of orchestral music featuring Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, a sweeping work known for its powerful melodies and dramatic orchestration. The concert will also spotlight the winner of the orchestra's Young Artists Concerto Competition.

COMEDY

Emily Catalano

Nov. 13–14

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

Los Angeles-based comedian Emily Catalano performs stand-up at Helium. Check the club’s calendar for showtimes.

Jeffrey Keller

Nov. 13–15

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

New York-based comedian Jeffrey Keller performs in Helium’s "Other Room." Check the club’s calendar for showtimes.

Atlanta Magic Night Strikes Back!

Nov. 14

Red Light Café, Atlanta

The one-night reunion show features magic, mentalism and comedy.

Atlanta Magic Theater show

Nov. 13–14

Atlanta Magic Theater, downtown Atlanta

Catch an evening show at the Atlanta Magic Theater. Check its event calendar for showtimes and ticket details.

THEATER & ARTS

"Like Father"

Through Nov. 15

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

This Alliance Theatre production continues through Sunday. Check the theater calendar for weekend performance times.

"A Christmas Carol"

Opens Nov. 14

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

The Alliance Theatre’s holiday production brings Charles Dickens’ classic story to the stage with live music. Check the theater calendar for performance times.

"Silent Night"

Nov. 13 and Nov. 15

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

The Atlanta Opera presents its production of "Silent Night," sung in multiple languages.

"The Nutcracker"

Nov. 13–15

Gas South Theater, Duluth

North Atlanta Dance Theatre performs the holiday ballet. Check Gas South District’s calendar for showtimes.

Fauré’s "Requiem"

Nov. 14–15

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Fauré’s "Requiem." Check the orchestra calendar for performance times.

Art & Myth

Nov. 13

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore art inspired by myths, legends and lore, with activities including talisman-making and tarot readings.

FOODIE EVENTS

Atlanta Chili Cook Off

Nov. 14

Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

Sample more than 50 chili recipes from amateur cooks, restaurants and caterers at this family-friendly competition.

Atlanta Fish Market Oyster Fest

Nov. 14

Atlanta Fish Market, Buckhead

The festival features raw and cooked oysters, lobster dishes, po’boys and live music.

Monday Night Brewing’s 15th Anniversary Affaire

Nov. 14

Monday Night Garage, Atlanta

The 21-and-older anniversary party includes free tastings from 2–6 p.m., food, games and live music.

COMMUNITY & FAMILY FRIENDLY

Little Things

Nov. 12-Jan. 7

Swan Coach House Gallery, Atlanta

Swan Coach House Gallery’s annual small works exhibition features hundreds of one-of-a-kind pieces by more than 65 artists from Georgia and the Southeast. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 7.

Bellpoint Gem Show

Nov. 13–15

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Browse gems and related merchandise at this weekend show.

Cumming Steam, Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Exposition

Nov. 13–14

Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

The two-day exposition features antique tractors, steam engines, gas engines and farm equipment.

Magic-Con: Atlanta 2026

Nov. 13–15

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

The three-day convention brings magic fans and performers together at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Tree Tour: History and Change on the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail

Nov. 14

Inman Perk Coffee, Atlanta

A docent-led stroll explores Atlanta history, city views and seasonal horticulture along the Beltline Arboretum.

Harry Connick Jr.

Nov. 14

Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Dunwoody

The New Orleans jazz vocalist discusses his book, Babe: Elaboratio, a tribute to his mother, in conversation with Joe Alterman, Neranenah director, jazz pianist and composer. The event is part of the 35th annual Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

Opens Nov. 20 for a limited time

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step into an immersive Minecraft adventure and help save a village from a zombie attack. Guests will travel through eight Minecraft realms, encounter familiar creatures and collect resources to craft a life-saving potion, using an interactive handheld device to guide the quest. No prior Minecraft experience is needed. Tickets start at $32, with group, multi-pack and flexible-date options available.

SPORTS

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 15

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

The Falcons host the Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A morning tailgate is scheduled at The Home Depot Backyard.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers

Nov. 14

Sanford Stadium, Athens

Georgia hosts Missouri in an SEC football matchup.

Georgia State Panthers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Nov. 14

Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern in college football.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball vs. UNC Asheville

Nov. 14

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta

Georgia Tech hosts UNC Asheville in a men’s basketball game.

Atlanta Gladiators vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Nov. 13 and 15

Gas South Arena, Duluth

The Gladiators host the Lions twice over the weekend. Sunday’s game is Military Night.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State women’s basketball

Nov. 15

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta

Georgia Tech and Georgia State meet in a women’s basketball game.

Georgia State men’s basketball vs. Norfolk State

Nov. 15

GSU Convocation Center, Atlanta

Georgia State hosts Norfolk State. Check the team calendar for the game time.

JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Clean Culture Atlanta Season Closer

Nov. 14

Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta

The automotive event includes a car show, drifting activities, food, a 2-step competition and awards.

Hometown Heroes and Hotrods Car & Bike Show

Nov. 14

Sugar Hill Church, Sugar Hill

The fundraiser welcomes cars, trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles. Admission is free for spectators.

Cool Cars at Briscoe Park

Nov. 14

T.W. Briscoe Park, Snellville

The Georgia Cool Cruisers and Snellville Parks and Recreation host the fall car show at Briscoe Park.

Car Show for Sunshine Kids

Nov. 14

3775 Roswell Road, Marietta

The free-attendance car show and cruise-in raises money for Sunshine Kids, which supports activities for children with cancer.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email with details in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.