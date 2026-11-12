Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Nov. 13-15, 2026
ATLANTA - From live music, theater and comedy to sports, Jeep gatherings and car shows, there’s something for every kind of outing around metro Atlanta. Check out this week’s picks and make your plans.
FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS
Songwriters Festival
Nov. 13–15
Lanier Islands Resort, Buford
Songwriters perform their music and share the stories behind their songs during this three-day festival.
Atlanta Mushroom Festival
Nov. 15
Lee + White, Atlanta
The festival features mushroom-themed vendors, food, music, cooking demonstrations and educational presentations.
MUSIC
Atlanta Opera: Silent Night
Nov. 7-15
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
Experience the Atlanta Opera's season-opening production of Silent Night, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell. Inspired by the remarkable true story of the 1914 Christmas truce during World War I, the production follows enemy soldiers who temporarily set aside their weapons to share a moment of peace and humanity amid the horrors of war.
Palmetto Saxophone Quartet
Nov. 11
Morgan Hall, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw
Enjoy an evening of contemporary chamber music with the Palmetto Saxophone Quartet, known for its energetic performances and creative programming. The concert will feature a selection of works for saxophone ensemble, including the premiere of Dark, too, blooms and sings by composer David Kirkland Garner.
The Red Clay Strays with Travis Tritt and Brent Cobb
Nov. 13
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
The Red Clay Strays bring their "Way Too Long" tour to Atlanta, joined by Travis Tritt and Brent Cobb.
The Elovaters with Wax and DJ Hoppa
Nov. 13
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
The Elovaters perform with special guests Wax and DJ Hoppa.
The Revivalists with Olivia Barnes
Nov. 13
The Eastern, Atlanta
The Revivalists bring their live show to The Eastern, with Olivia Barnes as the special guest.
Orville Peck
Nov. 13
The Tabernacle, Atlanta
Country singer Orville Peck performs at the Tabernacle. Check the venue calendar for showtime and ticket information.
Paula Cole: "This Fire: 30"
Nov. 14
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
Paula Cole marks the 30th anniversary of her album "This Fire" with a concert at Variety Playhouse.
John Summit
Nov. 15
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Electronic music artist and DJ John Summit brings his CTRL/ESCAPE tour to State Farm Arena.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Nov. 15
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
Blues guitarist and singer Christone "Kingfish" Ingram brings his Hard Road tour to Atlanta.
Chat Pile with Soul Glo and Shallowater
Nov. 15
The Masquerade, Atlanta
Chat Pile headlines a bill with Soul Glo and Shallowater at The Masquerade.
Coming Up
DeKalb Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 17
First Baptist Church of Decatur, Decatur
Experience an evening of orchestral music featuring Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, a sweeping work known for its powerful melodies and dramatic orchestration. The concert will also spotlight the winner of the orchestra's Young Artists Concerto Competition.
COMEDY
Emily Catalano
Nov. 13–14
Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta
Los Angeles-based comedian Emily Catalano performs stand-up at Helium. Check the club’s calendar for showtimes.
Jeffrey Keller
Nov. 13–15
Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta
New York-based comedian Jeffrey Keller performs in Helium’s "Other Room." Check the club’s calendar for showtimes.
Atlanta Magic Night Strikes Back!
Nov. 14
Red Light Café, Atlanta
The one-night reunion show features magic, mentalism and comedy.
Atlanta Magic Theater show
Nov. 13–14
Atlanta Magic Theater, downtown Atlanta
Catch an evening show at the Atlanta Magic Theater. Check its event calendar for showtimes and ticket details.
THEATER & ARTS
"Like Father"
Through Nov. 15
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
This Alliance Theatre production continues through Sunday. Check the theater calendar for weekend performance times.
"A Christmas Carol"
Opens Nov. 14
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
The Alliance Theatre’s holiday production brings Charles Dickens’ classic story to the stage with live music. Check the theater calendar for performance times.
"Silent Night"
Nov. 13 and Nov. 15
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
The Atlanta Opera presents its production of "Silent Night," sung in multiple languages.
"The Nutcracker"
Nov. 13–15
Gas South Theater, Duluth
North Atlanta Dance Theatre performs the holiday ballet. Check Gas South District’s calendar for showtimes.
Fauré’s "Requiem"
Nov. 14–15
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Fauré’s "Requiem." Check the orchestra calendar for performance times.
Art & Myth
Nov. 13
High Museum of Art, Atlanta
Explore art inspired by myths, legends and lore, with activities including talisman-making and tarot readings.
FOODIE EVENTS
Atlanta Chili Cook Off
Nov. 14
Brook Run Park, Dunwoody
Sample more than 50 chili recipes from amateur cooks, restaurants and caterers at this family-friendly competition.
Atlanta Fish Market Oyster Fest
Nov. 14
Atlanta Fish Market, Buckhead
The festival features raw and cooked oysters, lobster dishes, po’boys and live music.
Monday Night Brewing’s 15th Anniversary Affaire
Nov. 14
Monday Night Garage, Atlanta
The 21-and-older anniversary party includes free tastings from 2–6 p.m., food, games and live music.
COMMUNITY & FAMILY FRIENDLY
Little Things
Nov. 12-Jan. 7
Swan Coach House Gallery, Atlanta
Swan Coach House Gallery’s annual small works exhibition features hundreds of one-of-a-kind pieces by more than 65 artists from Georgia and the Southeast. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 7.
Bellpoint Gem Show
Nov. 13–15
Gas South Convention Center, Duluth
Browse gems and related merchandise at this weekend show.
Cumming Steam, Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Exposition
Nov. 13–14
Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming
The two-day exposition features antique tractors, steam engines, gas engines and farm equipment.
Magic-Con: Atlanta 2026
Nov. 13–15
Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
The three-day convention brings magic fans and performers together at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Tree Tour: History and Change on the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail
Nov. 14
Inman Perk Coffee, Atlanta
A docent-led stroll explores Atlanta history, city views and seasonal horticulture along the Beltline Arboretum.
Harry Connick Jr.
Nov. 14
Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Dunwoody
The New Orleans jazz vocalist discusses his book, Babe: Elaboratio, a tribute to his mother, in conversation with Joe Alterman, Neranenah director, jazz pianist and composer. The event is part of the 35th annual Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.
Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue
Opens Nov. 20 for a limited time
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Step into an immersive Minecraft adventure and help save a village from a zombie attack. Guests will travel through eight Minecraft realms, encounter familiar creatures and collect resources to craft a life-saving potion, using an interactive handheld device to guide the quest. No prior Minecraft experience is needed. Tickets start at $32, with group, multi-pack and flexible-date options available.
SPORTS
Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Nov. 15
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
The Falcons host the Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A morning tailgate is scheduled at The Home Depot Backyard.
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers
Nov. 14
Sanford Stadium, Athens
Georgia hosts Missouri in an SEC football matchup.
Georgia State Panthers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
Nov. 14
Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta
Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern in college football.
Georgia Tech men’s basketball vs. UNC Asheville
Nov. 14
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta
Georgia Tech hosts UNC Asheville in a men’s basketball game.
Atlanta Gladiators vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Nov. 13 and 15
Gas South Arena, Duluth
The Gladiators host the Lions twice over the weekend. Sunday’s game is Military Night.
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State women’s basketball
Nov. 15
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta
Georgia Tech and Georgia State meet in a women’s basketball game.
Georgia State men’s basketball vs. Norfolk State
Nov. 15
GSU Convocation Center, Atlanta
Georgia State hosts Norfolk State. Check the team calendar for the game time.
JEEP & CAR SHOWS
Clean Culture Atlanta Season Closer
Nov. 14
Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta
The automotive event includes a car show, drifting activities, food, a 2-step competition and awards.
Hometown Heroes and Hotrods Car & Bike Show
Nov. 14
Sugar Hill Church, Sugar Hill
The fundraiser welcomes cars, trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles. Admission is free for spectators.
Cool Cars at Briscoe Park
Nov. 14
T.W. Briscoe Park, Snellville
The Georgia Cool Cruisers and Snellville Parks and Recreation host the fall car show at Briscoe Park.
Car Show for Sunshine Kids
Nov. 14
3775 Roswell Road, Marietta
The free-attendance car show and cruise-in raises money for Sunshine Kids, which supports activities for children with cancer.
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