Woman indicted in crash that killed Carrollton police officer

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The Brief A Carrollton driver faces vehicular homicide charges in Carroll County Superior Court after a 2025 construction zone crash killed a local police officer. Prosecutors allege Hannah Alivia Callahan was talking on her cellphone and driving too fast when she hit Officer Dustin Krish in June 2025. Court filings claim Callahan operated her vehicle despite knowing she was prone to seizures, though she has not yet entered a plea.



A 36-year-old woman faces eight criminal charges following an October indictment, more than a year after a construction zone crash led to the death of a Carrollton police officer.

What we know:

Hannah Alivia Callahan was indicted in Carroll County Superior Court on two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle, according to court records.

She also faces two counts of reckless driving and one count each of failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions, the indictment states.

The West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office brought the indictment against Callahan.

The backstory:

On June 11, 2025, Officer Dustin Krish had just stepped under a traffic signal to direct vehicles near an Ingles grocery store, according to witnesses.

Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish (Courtesy of the Carrollton Police Department)

Construction lane closures were in place along State Route 1 near the driveway of 1124 North Park St.

Callahan was driving about 41 mph when her vehicle drifted out of its lane and hit Krish, according to the indictment.

The impact threw Krish several feet into another vehicle, critically injuring him.

First responders airlifted Krish to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he remained in intensive care.

He died nearly a year later from the injuries he suffered in the wreck.

Prosecutors allege in the court filing that Callahan caused Krish’s severe brain injury and eventual death by driving recklessly in two distinct ways.

The indictment states she operated a vehicle despite knowing she was prone to seizures, having suffered seizures behind the wheel at least twice before.

The filing also alleges she drove too fast for conditions and failed to maintain her lane while talking on a cellphone.

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What we don't know:

Court records show Callahan has not yet entered a plea. It remains unclear whether she is currently in custody.