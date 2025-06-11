Carrollton police officer struck by vehicle on Highway 27

article

A Carrollton police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

The officer was directing traffic when they were hit on Highway 27 near the Ingles, according to officials.

The officer is being taken to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

The highway is currently closed.

What we don't know:

Right now, police have not released any other information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.