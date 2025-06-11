Carrollton police officer struck by vehicle on Highway 27
CARROLlTON, Ga. - A Carrollton police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
What we know:
The officer was directing traffic when they were hit on Highway 27 near the Ingles, according to officials.
Highway 27 crash that injured an officer.
The officer is being taken to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.
The highway is currently closed.
What we don't know:
Right now, police have not released any other information.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Carrollton Police Department.