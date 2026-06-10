Carrollton officer dies almost a year after work-related injury

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The Brief Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish has died nearly a year after he was critically injured while directing traffic. Krish was struck by a vehicle near a construction zone on Highway 27 and remained hospitalized following the crash. Police leaders and fellow officers are remembering him for his dedication, courage and service to the community.



The Carrollton Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Dustin Krish, who died nearly a year after suffering severe injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: Carrollton police officer seriously injured in Highway 27 traffic accident

What they're saying:

The department announced Krish's death in a social media post, describing him as a dedicated officer whose commitment to serving others never wavered.

"To know him was to love him," the department wrote, adding that Krish was surrounded by the support of family, friends and fellow officers throughout his recovery.

Injured while serving the community

What we know:

Krish was critically injured while working traffic control near a construction zone on Highway 27 in Carrollton.

Investigators said a southbound vehicle struck the officer, throwing him several feet before colliding with another vehicle. The crash happened near an Ingles grocery store where lane closures were in place because of construction.

Krish was airlifted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta and remained in intensive care following the collision.

At the time of the crash, witnesses said Krish had just taken his position under a traffic signal when he was hit.

Remembered for his service

Dig deeper:

Krish joined the Carrollton Police Department on Sept. 24, 2022, according to the agency.

In announcing his death, the department shared a message from Chief Joel Richards, who described Krish as "the best of us."

Officials said Krish remained faithful and courageous throughout his lengthy battle with his injuries.

The department asked the community to continue praying for Krish's wife, Emily, his brother, Sgt. Chad Krish, and the rest of his family as they mourn his loss.

His death marks the end of a months-long fight to recover from injuries sustained while serving the Carrollton community.

What we don't know:

At this time, it does not appear that any plans have been announced for a memorial service or funeral.