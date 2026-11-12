Georgia officials warn of illegal online pharmacies

The Brief Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning residents about illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit and expired medications across the state. Dangerous fake drugs, including weight-loss injections and cancer treatments, may contain deadly substances like fentanyl or methamphetamine. Consumers can verify legitimate sellers using the Georgia Board of Pharmacy or the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy's free search tool.



Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning residents to avoid illegal online pharmacies that sell counterfeit, expired or unapproved medications—including popular weight-loss drugs and cancer treatments—that can contain deadly substances like fentanyl.

What we know:

Some websites illegally sell improperly stored or fake drugs that put a consumer's health at serious risk, according to Carr's office.

These rogue sites also threaten to steal personal and financial information from unsuspecting buyers.

Counterfeit medications span the full range of prescriptions, including everyday pills, cancer treatments, injectables like Botox, and weight-loss and diabetes drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns that illegal sellers are shipping fake pills made with fentanyl and methamphetamine to Americans who believe they are buying legitimate medicine.

By the numbers:

Roughly 35,000 online pharmacies operate worldwide, according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About 95% of those sites operate illegally, and fewer than 4% comply with U.S. laws and pharmacy standards.

Additionally, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy's Safe Site Search tool flags more than 40,000 "Not Recommended" websites.

What they're saying:

State leaders are urging residents to scrutinize steep discounts and verify sellers before handing over payment or medical details.

"Counterfeit medicines are a widespread problem with some online pharmacies selling potentially dangerous products," said Carr. "We’re committed to protecting the health and safety of all Georgians, and that’s why we’re urging consumers to only purchase medications from a pharmacy you trust. Do your research, contact our office if you encounter anything suspicious, and always question a deal that seems too good to be true."

What you can do:

Watch out for red flags such as websites selling prescription drugs without a valid prescription or advertising prices that seem too good to be true, according to the attorney general's office.

Legitimate sellers will also have a verifiable U.S. address, a licensed pharmacist and proper licensing to serve Georgia consumers.

Before buying online, verify the seller's license through the Georgia Board of Pharmacy, which also permits mail-order and out-of-state pharmacies shipping into the state.

You can also consult a licensed pharmacist, review the FDA’s BeSafeRx website, or check web addresses using the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy's free Safe Site Search tool at safe.pharmacy.

If you spot a suspicious pharmacy, report it to the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy through safe.pharmacy.

What we don't know:

State officials have not yet confirmed how many Georgians have been harmed by these illegal websites or which specific online domains are currently under investigation in the state.