Atlanta included in bid to host 2031 Women’s World Cup

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The Brief Mercedes-Benz Stadium is among the proposed venues in a four-country bid for the 2031 Women’s World Cup. FIFA’s evaluation gave the bid a score of 4.4 out of 5 and said it exceeded the tournament’s minimum hosting requirements. FIFA Congress is expected to vote on the bid later this month.



Atlanta could host Women’s World Cup games in 2031 as part of a joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

What we know:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is among 20 proposed venues for the tournament. FIFA’s bid evaluation report, released Wednesday, gave the proposal a score of 4.4 out of 5 and said it "exceeded the minimum hosting requirements in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031 technical evaluation."

The proposal is the only bid for the 2031 tournament. FIFA Congress is expected to make a final decision later this month.

Atlanta’s proposed role

What they're saying:

The U.S. Soccer Federation proposed 14 U.S. sites among the 20 potential venues. The bid also lists 26 additional American stadiums as suitable for a 48-team tournament.

FIFA cited Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s connection to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and major public transit hubs, as well as its capacity, technology infrastructure and sustainability features.

RELATED STORY: FIFA releases evaluation reports for the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cup

The bid proposes making Atlanta a central hub for the tournament. It names the Fox Theatre and Woodruff Arts Center as possible sites for the draw, with other events potentially held at the Georgia World Congress Center and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

FIFA said the proposed locations "appear well positioned to meet the requirements, benefiting from strong international connectivity and a proven track record in hosting large-scale international events."

The proposed tournament is projected to draw 4.5 million fans and generate about $4 billion in revenue, according to the bid.