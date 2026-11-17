Image 1 of 4 ▼ A small plane crashed in Jasper on November 16, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief A small plane crash in Jasper left two people with minor injuries after the pilot steered clear of Hill City Elementary School. The Kolb Aircraft Company Twinstar airplane flipped upside down during a forced landing in a field near 5330 Highway 53. Federal investigators are gathering flight track data, maintenance records and witness accounts to determine what caused the engine trouble.



A pilot avoided an elementary school before making an emergency landing in a Pickens County field on Monday afternoon, leaving both people on board with minor injuries.

Pickens County plane crash

What we know:

Deputies with the Pickens Sheriff's Office, alongside Pickens Fire and EMS, responded to a call about a downed aircraft around 1:40 p.m. Monday near 5330 Highway 53 in Jasper. First responders found the Kolb Aircraft Company Twinstar airplane resting inverted in a large open field near Highway 53 West and Woodstock Church of Jasper.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it has opened an investigation into the crash after the pilot reported engine trouble and made a forced landing. The Pickens Sheriff's Office turned the scene over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB for follow-up inquiries.

Pilot avoids elementary school

What they're saying:

Pickens Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Leake credited the pilot with recognizing the emergency and deliberately steering away from nearby Hill City Elementary School.

"We have a school that's just kind of right over there, and they were able to avoid that and come over here into this big open field. So we're very grateful to the pilot for recognizing the area that he was in and trying to land in a safe area away from some of our critical structures being the Hill City Elementary School over there," Leake said.

"We're very grateful to the pilot for recognizing that there was an issue and avoiding the school and we're also grateful that pilots and the co-pilot didn't receive major injuries and we anticipate the FAA and NTSB doing the follow-up investigation to figure out exactly what happened and keep our airways safe," Leake added.

Jasper plane crash injuries

By the numbers:

Deputies identified the two occupants inside the plane as the pilot and co-pilot. Both suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken from the scene for medical evaluation and treatment.

NTSB plane crash investigation

What's next:

NTSB investigators are examining three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. The agency is gathering flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, aircraft maintenance records and details on the pilot’s license, ratings and recent flight experience.

A preliminary report containing initial factual findings is expected within 30 days and will be posted on the NTSB daily publication dashboard and the NTSB Newsroom Twitter account. A final report detailing the probable cause and any contributing factors typically takes 12 to 24 months to complete.

Federal aviation crash details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the engine trouble or released the names of the two people aboard the plane. The NTSB noted that local authorities handle the release of victim identities and injury details.

Officials also have not confirmed whether anyone on the ground was injured during the incident.

Witness information and resources

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video or other relevant information is asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov. Additional information about the agency's investigative processes is available on the NTSB Media Resources webpage.