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The Brief Police are asking the public for help solving the Sept. 2 shooting death of Jaylon Baker at 484 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW in Atlanta. Officers responded around 12:07 p.m. to a person down call and found Baker unresponsive; he died at the scene. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that help identify those responsible.



Atlanta police are asking the public for information to help identify the person or people responsible for fatally shooting Jaylon Baker, also known as "JBake" on Sept. 2.

Atlanta police homicide investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a person down call at 484 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW around 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Baker unresponsive after he was shot. Emergency medical services determined that he died at the scene, police said.

Questions in the case

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Investigations Unit responded to the scene and is still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigators have not released details about a possible suspect or motive, noting that the information remains preliminary and could change as new details come to light.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line

What you can do:

Anyone with tangible information about case 262451177 can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, according to investigators.

Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSGA. Tipsters do not have to provide their name or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.