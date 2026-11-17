Who killed Jaylon Baker? Atlanta police offer up to $5,000
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking the public for information to help identify the person or people responsible for fatally shooting Jaylon Baker, also known as "JBake" on Sept. 2.
Atlanta police homicide investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a person down call at 484 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW around 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found Baker unresponsive after he was shot. Emergency medical services determined that he died at the scene, police said.
Questions in the case
What we don't know:
The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Investigations Unit responded to the scene and is still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Investigators have not released details about a possible suspect or motive, noting that the information remains preliminary and could change as new details come to light.
Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line
What you can do:
Anyone with tangible information about case 262451177 can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, according to investigators.
Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSGA. Tipsters do not have to provide their name or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news release issued by the Atlanta Police Department, who shared preliminary details about the Sept. 2 homicide investigation and Crime Stoppers Atlanta reward information.