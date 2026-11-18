The Brief A 20-year-old Woodstock man died after a Kennesaw motorcycle crash on Cobb Parkway at Jiles Road Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say a pickup truck driver turned left into the path of the oncoming motorcycle around 1:45 p.m. The pickup truck driver and a child riding inside were not hurt, and police have not announced charges.



A 20-year-old Woodstock motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck turned left into his path at a busy Kennesaw intersection, Cobb County police said.

What we know:

Cobb County police responded to the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Jiles Road at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a severe collision.

Investigators say 20-year-old Avery Diblik of Woodstock was riding a black 1992 Honda Nighthawk motorcycle north on Cobb Parkway toward Jiles Road.

At the same time, 42-year-old Matthew Yeagley of Dallas was driving a gray 2024 Ford F-150 south on Cobb Parkway with a boy riding as a passenger.

According to the preliminary police report, Yeagley started a left turn onto Jiles Road and entered the motorcycle's path. Diblik braked to avoid a crash, causing the motorcycle to fall onto its right side as he separated from the bike.

The Honda slid north and stopped in the northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway, north of Jiles Road. Diblik also continued north and hit the right rear side of the Ford, coming to rest in the right northbound lane north of Jiles Road.

Emergency crews took Diblik to a local hospital, where he died. Police confirmed his next of kin had been notified, while Yeagley and the boy were not injured.

What we don't know:

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is leading the ongoing investigation under case number 26074071.

Officials have not released details on whether speed or impairment played a role in the crash, or if Yeagley will face any charges.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional details to come forward.

You can contact the Cobb County Police Department directly at 770-499-3987.