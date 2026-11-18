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The Brief Rapper Rod Wave faces three felony drug and gun charges in Atlanta following a November 2025 traffic stop. Fulton County prosecutors accuse the artist of unlawfully possessing oxycodone and a pistol when police pulled him over. Defense attorney Drew Findling claims police unjustly profiled and arrested his client as part of a quota-driven approach.



Rapper Rod Wave is facing three felony gun and drug counts in Fulton County stemming from an alleged speeding incident in Atlanta last year, according to an indictment obtained by Billboard.

What we know:

Prosecutors accuse the 28-year-old musician, born Rodarius Green, of unlawfully possessing oxycodone and a pistol, Billboard reported. The charges were filed in October and unsealed this week.

The case originates from a Nov. 7, 2025, traffic stop after Wave allegedly sped through a stop sign, according to Billboard.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta on drug and weapons charges

Wave was arrested on the same day he received his first Grammy nomination for his title track from the 2025 film "Sinners," according to Billboard.

He posted $8,000 bail and was released the following day.

Rod Wave mug shot (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

In a statement to Billboard at the time of the arrest, defense attorney Drew Findling said Wave had been "unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested" by a controversial Atlanta police unit known for its allegedly "aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers."

"Mr. Green was targeted as part of this quota-driven approach, a practice that undermines justice and erodes community trust," Findling said, according to Billboard. "We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court."

The backstory:

This indictment marks Wave's second set of criminal charges in Atlanta within two years, Billboard reported. In October 2025, prosecutors indicted him on six counts, including criminal property damage and reckless conduct.

Those earlier charges relate to an April 2025 incident at his home where he allegedly fired "multiple rounds of ammunition" into a Mercedes G-Wagon and a garage, according to Billboard.

He has pleaded not guilty in that pending case.