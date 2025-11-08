Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta on drug and weapons charges

article

The Brief Rapper Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was arrested Friday in Atlanta on multiple drug and weapon charges. Police say he faces several felony counts, including possession of a controlled substance and firearm during a crime. The Florida-born rapper has faced previous legal troubles but continues to be one of hip-hop’s most successful young artists.



Rapper Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was arrested Friday by the Atlanta Police Department.

Rod Wave arrested on drug, weapons charges

What we know:

Green was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving, and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, police said.

After his arrest, Green was booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information about what led to the rapper’s arrest.

Georgia drug laws explained

Dig deeper:

Under Georgia law, a Schedule II drug includes certain opiates such as morphine, hydrocodone and oxycodone; stimulants such as amphetamine, methamphetamine and methylphenidate; and depressants such as pentobarbital. A Schedule V drug can include a small amount of a narcotic such as codeine or opium, but it must also contain other non-narcotic ingredients — like cough suppressants or decongestants — that make the medicine useful for legitimate medical purposes.

Who is Rod Wave?

The backstory:

The 26-year-old Florida rapper is known for his soul-trap sound, a mix of R&B and rap that has earned him 11 platinum singles, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Four of his six albums have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, including his latest, "Last Lap" (2024).

Green has had several previous arrests, including one earlier this year in Fulton County. Milton Police charged him at that time with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal damage to property, pointing or aiming a gun at someone, and obstructing law officers, according to jail records. He was also accused of tampering with evidence, a felony.

Green’s attorneys said at the time that he was the victim of a robbery and did not commit any crimes.

The rapper, who grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, has had at least one prior run-in with the law, though a 2022 domestic battery charge was later dismissed.