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The Brief Chadrick Gray, 46, received a life sentence with the possibility of parole in Decatur after pleading guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors said Jessica Pryer, 46, had asked Gray to move out of her home before he shot her on June 17, 2023. Gray walked into an Atlanta Veterans Affairs hospital hours after the shooting and claimed a blue dragon hallucination caused the attack.



A 46-year-old man will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after admitting Tuesday to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend inside her unincorporated Decatur home when she asked him to move out.

What we know:

Chadrick Gray pleaded guilty to felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the June 17, 2023, death of 46-year-old Jessica Pryer, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson presided over the negotiated plea and handed down the life sentence after Gray withdrew his initial plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Timeline:

Investigators said Gray arrived at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center around 2 a.m. on June 18, 2023, and told hospital staff he shot and killed Pryer at her home and left the gun on a bed.

Gray claimed a hallucination made him believe a blue dragon was attacking him, prompting a Veterans Affairs officer to request a welfare check.

DeKalb County police officers arrived around 2:40 a.m. at the home in the 2600 block of Shetland Drive and found Pryer unresponsive on the floor between a bedroom and a hallway.

Authorities said she died at the scene from gunshot wounds to her right temple and right arm, along with a blunt force injury to the back of her head.

Investigators determined Pryer was shot roughly eight hours before Gray reported her death, and a neighbor recalled hearing two loud bangs around 6:30 p.m. without suspecting a shooting.

Officers recovered a firearm on the bed across from where they found Pryer, and they took Gray into custody without incident on June 18, 2023, holding him in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

A neighbor, a co-worker and a member of Pryer's family told investigators she had asked Gray to move out of her home before the killing, but he refused to leave, prosecutors said.

A member of Gray's family had recently traveled into town to help get him to move out, and investigators found his personal belongings packed in boxes at the home.

What we don't know:

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office has not released information on when Gray will first become eligible for parole.

Officials also have not detailed what specific item or action caused the blunt force injury to the back of Pryer's head.