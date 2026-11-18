The Brief Athens-Clarke County police arrested five people after investigating 101 car break-ins and six vehicle thefts across the area. Detectives recovered five of the six stolen vehicles along with stolen backpacks and identity documents linked to the crimes. Police charged four young men and a 16-year-old teen with offenses including loitering, entering auto, fraud and identity theft.



Five people are facing criminal charges after a month long investigation into more than 100 car break-ins and six vehicle thefts in Athens-Clarke County.

What we know:

Athens-Clarke County police investigated 101 entering-auto incidents and six stolen-vehicle reports between Oct. 10 and Nov. 13.

During that span, detectives recovered five of the six stolen vehicles.

Investigators also found additional property believed to be connected to the break-ins.

Those recovered items include backpacks and identity documents.

By the numbers:

Detectives identified and charged five Athens residents in connection with the thefts.

Police charged Damontey Harper, 21, with obstruction, loitering and prowling, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, FTC fraud, FTC theft, conspiracy and theft by receiving.

Makai Tucker, 20, faces charges of obstruction, loitering and prowling, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, hit-and-run, theft by receiving, reckless driving, fleeing, driving on the wrong side of the road, multiple counts of FTC fraud and identity theft.

Police charged John Youngblood, 20, with obstruction, loitering and prowling, and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

James White, 17, and a 16-year-old teen each face two counts of loitering and prowling, two counts of entering auto and two counts of conspiracy.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on where the break-ins happened or which neighborhoods were targeted.

Detectives also have not shared information about the sixth stolen vehicle that remains missing, nor have they confirmed if more arrests are expected.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active as detectives continue working the case.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or vehicle thefts should email Detective Manning at Blake.Manning@accgov.com or call 762-400-7396.