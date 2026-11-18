The Brief Two men extradited from Guatemala appeared in an Atlanta federal court Wednesday on charges tied to smuggling 330 pounds of cocaine. Federal prosecutors say the scheme involved moving drugs from Colombia through Guatemala and Mexico for terrorist-designated cartels. A judge ordered both men held without bail after investigators thwarted the handoff and tracked them down in Guatemala.



Two men accused of conspiring to smuggle 330 pounds of cocaine into the Atlanta area for terrorist-designated cartels appeared in federal court Wednesday following their extradition from Guatemala.

What we know:

Juan Carlos Escobar Rodriguez, 44, and Jorge Edy Pelaez Martinez, 53, both of San Marcos, Guatemala, were extradited to the United States on Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday in the Northern District of Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Escobar Rodriguez, a Salvadoran national living in Guatemala, and Pelaez Martinez, a Guatemalan national, face federal charges of international cocaine manufacture and distribution conspiracy, attempted international cocaine distribution, and having a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, prosecutors said.

Both men are being held without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.

The backstory:

Prosecutors allege that in 2022 and 2023, the two men conspired with others to establish a cocaine distribution route running from Colombia, through Guatemala, to Mexico, and into Atlanta.

According to information presented in court, the men are linked to the Guatemala-based drug trafficking organization Los Pochos, which has ties to multiple terrorist-designated drug cartels, including the La Nueva Familia Michoacana and Sinaloa cartels.

In March 2023, law enforcement stopped an attempted handoff of 330 pounds of cocaine in Guatemala to members of the La Nueva Familia Michoacana cartel, according to federal officials.

A federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted the men on March 26, 2024, and they evaded capture until their arrests in Guatemala earlier this year.

Big picture view:

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations are leading the case, with assistance from the Guatemala National Civil Police and the Department of Justice Office of International Affairs.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bethany L. Rupert and Jamie Bircoll are prosecuting the case, with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Laurel B. Milam.