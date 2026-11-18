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The Brief Atlanta police are looking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $1,900 worth of over-the-counter medication from a northwest Atlanta CVS. The theft happened on Sunday at the store on Northside Parkway NW. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that help solve the case.



Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $1,900 worth of over-the-counter medication from a northwest Atlanta pharmacy.

What we know:

The incident happened on Sunday at the CVS located at 3401 Northside Parkway NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect walked into the store and took more than $1,900 in non-prescription drugs before leaving.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes someone recognizes them.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared a written physical description of the suspect, what time the theft happened on Sunday, or whether the suspect left in a vehicle.

Investigators also have not confirmed which specific medications were taken or whether any store employees confronted the suspect during the theft.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows who the suspect is can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta without giving their name or any personal details, making them eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app or texting CSGA to 738477.