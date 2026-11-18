Search for suspect accused of stealing $1,900 in medication from CVS
ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $1,900 worth of over-the-counter medication from a northwest Atlanta pharmacy.
What we know:
The incident happened on Sunday at the CVS located at 3401 Northside Parkway NW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect walked into the store and took more than $1,900 in non-prescription drugs before leaving.
Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes someone recognizes them.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared a written physical description of the suspect, what time the theft happened on Sunday, or whether the suspect left in a vehicle.
Investigators also have not confirmed which specific medications were taken or whether any store employees confronted the suspect during the theft.
What you can do:
Anyone who knows who the suspect is can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta without giving their name or any personal details, making them eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app or texting CSGA to 738477.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Atlanta Police Department.