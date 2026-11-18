The Brief A high-speed Coweta County police chase ended in a Grantville crash that killed two East Coweta High School students and left a teen driver hospitalized. Victim Alan Tzoy Solis texted his sister "I love you" around 9 a.m. Tuesday and mentioned cops before she tracked his phone to the wreck. Parents said they never received an absence alert from the school, though district officials confirmed sending notifications is not standard protocol.



Two East Coweta High School teenagers died at the scene of a Grantville crash Tuesday after a 16-year-old driver allegedly topped 100 mph during a Coweta County deputy pursuit, leaving the young driver hospitalized in serious condition.

Coweta County police pursuit

What we know:

According to Coweta County authorities, the incident started on Interstate 85 near mile marker 39 when a 16-year-old driving a Honda Accord with two teen passengers allegedly traveled more than 100 mph. A deputy tried to stop the vehicle, eventually lost sight of it, and later found the car wrecked in a wooded area near Highway 29 and Minnie Sewell Road in Grantville.

Investigators say the Honda Accord left the roadway and slammed into a culvert and trees. Both passengers—16-year-old Alan Tzoy Solis of Sharpsburg and 17-year-old Angel Vasquez-Agustin of Newnan—died at the scene.

Paramedics transported the 16-year-old driver to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition because he needed more extensive care than he could receive in Coweta County. Authorities say the driver remains hospitalized there and is recovering from serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the 16-year-old driver or any potential legal charges he may face. A FOX 5 reporter noted there is no new update on the driver's condition today, and reporters have not yet connected directly with his family members despite seeing comments from them on social media.

East Coweta family reaction

What they're saying:

Alan Tzoy Solis' older sister, Diacenia Solís, told FOX 5 she received a text from her brother around 9 a.m. Tuesday saying he loved her and mentioning cops. About an hour later, she checked his phone's location, saw news alerts, and realized he was at the exact site where the serious crash happened.

"He texted me saying, I love you, and that something was going on, like cops, and I was confused. I didn't know what he meant, but maybe he got in trouble with the cops or something. So I was just really disappointed. But I saw my brother's location and he was at the location where they found him and it really aligned together and so I didn't think nothing of it, but I just knew it was him. Deep down, I knew it was him," Diacenia Solís said.

She also reflected on trying to steer her younger brother away from bad influences before the crash. "It was really hard, we couldn't believe it, we were in shock," Diacenia Solís said. "I was disappointed because I tell him to not hang out with people who are bad influences, but when you are young you get around these people and you don't know nothing. What can you do, you can only do so much and tell them not to do these choices."

Alan's family—who said they are close to Vasquez-Agustin's family, though they do not know much about the driver—believed their son was at school until the coroner's office and police notified them around noon Tuesday. Alan's mother said she wished she had received a notification that he missed class, believing an alert might have helped prevent the tragedy.

Coweta school absence protocol

The other side:

When FOX 5 reached out to the school district regarding the parents' concerns, officials stated that it is not protocol for them to send out alerts or messages to parents when a student is absent.

Help Honor Alan Tzoy Solis

What you can do:

As the East Coweta High School community mourns ahead of the holidays, loved ones established a GoFundMe to honor Alan Tzoy Solis. Community members can find and contribute to the fundraiser through the Help Honor Alan Tzoy Solis GoFundMe page.