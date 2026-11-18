The Brief Coweta County deputies pinned a pickup truck against a concrete median barrier on Interstate 85 to stop a wrong-way driver. The 69-year-old driver told deputies he was trying to reach Albany but accidentally traveled north in the southbound lanes toward Atlanta. Authorities charged the man with multiple traffic violations following the 4:30 a.m. incident, though officials confirmed nobody was hurt.



Coweta County deputies pinned a pickup truck against a concrete median barrier around 4:30 a.m. after a confused 69-year-old man drove the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.

Coweta County interstate intercept

What we know:

Body camera video shows deputies running lights and sirens down the busy highway to intercept the wrong-way driver.

Deputies tried pulling over the pickup truck, but the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said they could not convince the driver to stop, prompting them to pin the vehicle against the concrete wall.

Wrong-way driver charges

The backstory:

The driver traveled down the highway the wrong way for several minutes before deputies made it to the scene, according to Cpl. Jacob Herbert of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 69-year-old man was confused when he entered the interstate and told them he was heading to Albany, Georgia, even though traveling north in the southbound lanes pointed him toward Atlanta.

Sheriff's office response

What they're saying:

"Once our deputy located the vehicle, he was able to get him pinned up against the wall and get the vehicle stopped, ensuring there were no injuries," Herbert said.

Authorities charged the man with going the wrong way on the highway, failure to maintain a lane and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

Interstate questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the 69-year-old driver or specified which entrance ramp he used to access the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.