Firefighters stop garage fire from destroying Cherokee County home

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The Brief Firefighters contained a residential fire to a Hollyberry Way garage, protecting the main home. One homeowner suffered a minor injury and was evaluated at the scene by emergency crews. Officials believe the fire was accidental, but the cause remains under official investigation.



Firefighters contained a garage fire Saturday on Hollyberry Way in northeast Cherokee County, preventing flames from spreading to the main living area and nearby homes.

Firefighters extinguish garage flames

What we know:

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services responded Saturday evening to a house fire off Hollyberry Way in northeast Cherokee County.

First-arriving units encountered heavy flames coming from the home’s garage.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and quickly controlled the fire, keeping it from spreading to the main living areas and protecting nearby homes.

Emergency crews evaluated one homeowner on scene for a minor injury.

Officials investigate fire origin

What we don't know:

Investigators have not confirmed the exact cause of the fire, though officials believe it was accidental.

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services urges residents to test home smoke detectors regularly and replace batteries annually.