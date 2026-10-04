Firefighters stop garage fire from destroying Cherokee County home
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters contained a garage fire Saturday on Hollyberry Way in northeast Cherokee County, preventing flames from spreading to the main living area and nearby homes.
Firefighters extinguish garage flames
What we know:
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services responded Saturday evening to a house fire off Hollyberry Way in northeast Cherokee County.
First-arriving units encountered heavy flames coming from the home’s garage.
Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and quickly controlled the fire, keeping it from spreading to the main living areas and protecting nearby homes.
Emergency crews evaluated one homeowner on scene for a minor injury.
Officials investigate fire origin
What we don't know:
Investigators have not confirmed the exact cause of the fire, though officials believe it was accidental.
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services urges residents to test home smoke detectors regularly and replace batteries annually.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Sergeant Matthew Perry, public relations officer for Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, who provided details in an official press release.