The Brief U.S. Army veteran Pauline Bryant received a mortgage-free home in Rex, Georgia, from Bank of America and nonprofit partners just one week before Thanksgiving. Bryant medically retired from the military after suffering lung damage during a 2004 friendly fire incident while serving in the Army. Bank of America has donated more than 6,500 residential properties nationwide, with over 2,700 going to organizations supporting military members and their families.



U.S. Army veteran Pauline Bryant received the keys to a mortgage-free home in Clayton County on Thursday, securing a fresh start for her children just one week before Thanksgiving.

What we know:

Bank of America Atlanta and the nonprofit organization VA REP partnered to present the move-in-ready house in Rex to Bryant and her family during a Thursday morning ceremony.

Terry Block, market executive for Bank of America in Atlanta, welcomed Pfc. Pauline Bryant and handed over the keys to the property.

"We thank you for your service and are inspired by your bravery and sacrifice to our country," Block said during the presentation. "Welcome home. And here are the keys."

The backstory:

Bryant fulfilled a lifelong dream by joining the U.S. Army in the early 2000s, according to broadcast reports.

Her military career ended in 2004 when she suffered lung damage in a friendly fire incident that forced her into medical retirement.

Since leaving the service, Bryant has faced financial uncertainty while raising her children on a fixed income and managing her service-related injuries.

What they're saying:

Holding one of her young children near the microphone, Bryant thanked the organization for the life-changing gift.

"I feel truly blessed for me and my family," Bryant said. "Just, thank you. Thank you so much."

Block noted that Bank of America created its Military Support and Assistance Group employee network to help service members navigate the unique challenges of transitioning to civilian life.