article

The Brief Forsyth County deputies charged 29-year-old Matthew Christian Reilly with murder after finding Kaitlyn Marie Guy dead inside a Cumming apartment Wednesday. Two unharmed children were inside the Freedom Parkway home when deputies arrived to investigate a trouble unknown call. Reilly surrendered at the scene and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on multiple felony charges.



A Cumming man faces a murder charge after Forsyth County deputies found a 29-year-old woman dead inside an apartment Wednesday morning with two unharmed children inside.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a trouble unknown call around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Columns at Pilgrim Mill apartment complex on Freedom Parkway.

Inside the home, they found 29-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Guy of Cumming dead, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at the Pilgrim Mill apartment complex on November 18, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Two children were also inside the apartment at the time, though authorities confirmed neither child was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man surrenders after woman found dead in Forsyth County apartment

A man surrendered to deputies as soon as they arrived at the scene.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Matthew Christian Reilly of Cumming.

Deputies booked Reilly into the Forsyth County Jail around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Reilly faces initial charges of murder - family with other weapon, concealing death of another and tampering with evidence, according to jail booking details provided by the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ron Freeman addressed the tragedy Thursday, noting the emotional toll the scene took on everyone involved.

"While we are thankful violent crime is rare in Forsyth County, we are not immune. Domestic violence is never acceptable and no person should ever be a victim of it. This was a tough scene for all involved, including first responders. We extend our sympathies and prayers to the family and friends of Ms. Guy," Freeman said in a statement.

Previously, the sheriff's office also shared support for the young survivors, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with these children and the families involved."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the specific weapon used or what led up to the fatal incident.

Authorities also have not shared the exact relationship between Reilly, Guy and the two children found in the home.

What's next:

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and crime scene technicians have been processing evidence as the investigation continues. Officials confirmed they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no current danger to the public.

Once investigators finish their work, the case will be handed over to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office for formal prosecution. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 770-781-2222, or 770-781-3087 after business hours.