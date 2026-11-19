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The Brief "American Idol" will produce its landmark 25th-season live shows at Trilith LIVE in south metro Atlanta, according to venue officials. The milestone season premieres Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. on ABC, with judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood returning. Officials have not yet released the live production schedule or ticket details, which are expected in early 2027.



"American Idol" is bringing its milestone 25th-season live shows to Trilith LIVE in south metro Atlanta, placing the long-running music competition at the center of a massive regional entertainment complex.

What we know:

The live shows will take place at Trilith LIVE, a 530,000-square-foot venue designed for concerts, performing arts, conventions and live audience productions, according to a press release from the venue.

The facility features a 2,800-seat theater, two 25,000-square-foot sound stages, multiple insert stages, a luxury cinema, production suites, meeting rooms and 150,000 square feet of creative office and support space.

Trilith LIVE (Provided)

What they're saying:

Venue leadership celebrated the partnership as a major moment for the south metro Atlanta campus.

"American Idol is one of the seminal programs of this generation, and we are honored to host its 25th season at Trilith LIVE," said Matt McClain, Trilith LIVE general manager and executive director. "Trilith LIVE is a purpose-built environment where talented creators can produce content that captivates audiences across the globe. We can’t wait to welcome the next wave of music superstars to our campus."

What's next:

Music stars Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood return as judges, alongside Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest.

Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, produce the series.

The 25th season of "American Idol" premieres Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the next day, according to the announcement.

Once the live shows begin, episodes will also stream live on Disney+.

What we don't know:

Fans eager to attend the tapings in person will have to wait for logistical details.

Officials announced that the live production schedule and ticket information for "American Idol" at Trilith LIVE will not be released until early 2027.