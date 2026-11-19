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The Brief Prominent Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, known for representing Young Thug, is defending Kroy Biermann Jr. in a Fulton County sex crimes case. Prosecutors are fighting to keep the 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann in adult court after an Alpharetta gym attack. The state argues court-ordered therapy from a 2025 juvenile sex case failed to stop his escalating violence before the April assault.



Prominent Atlanta defense attorney Brian Steel, who gained widespread recognition representing Young Thug during his YSL RICO trial in Fulton County, has been retained to represent 15-year-old Kroy Biermann Jr. as prosecutors fight to keep his capital sex crimes case in adult court.

What we know:

Biermann Jr., the son of reality TV star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, hired Steel to represent him in the Fulton County Superior Court case, according to court records.

A judge previously released Biermann Jr. on a $200,000 bond in late September under strict court-ordered conditions.

Under the bond order, Biermann Jr. must live with his mother, Zolciak, wear a GPS monitor and attend school virtually, according to the filing.

The court also ordered him to surrender his passport, restricted his contact with the alleged victim and other teens or children, and barred him from using a cellphone or social media.

Fulton County prosecutors fight juvenile transfer

Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy filed a response on Monday in Fulton County Superior Court urging Judge Melynee Leftridge to deny moving the case to juvenile court, according to court records.

The charges stem from an April 23 incident when Biermann Jr., then 14, allegedly followed a girl into a family changing room at a Lifetime Fitness in Alpharetta.

Prosecutors allege he locked the girl inside the changing room and forcibly sexually assaulted her, causing physical injuries that were later documented at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite.

A grand jury indicted him on Sept. 3 on charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 and false imprisonment, with the first three counts each carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.

Prosecutors contend Biermann Jr. is beyond the rehabilitative reach of the juvenile system because he had already completed the vast majority of court-ordered therapy from a previous juvenile adjudication when the April assault occurred, according to the state's filing.

That earlier case was reported in April 2025 after investigators discovered hidden photos and videos in a secret folder on his phone.

Following that 2025 discovery, authorities found probable cause to charge him with incest, eight counts of child molestation, statutory rape, sexual battery and five counts of sexual exploitation of children, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

In the state’s response, McGillicuddy argued that Biermann Jr.’s offenses have worsened despite prior intervention.

"Protection of the community is at the greatest risk when it comes to repeated sexual offenses, regardless of the defendant’s age. Where the initial incident contained more coercion, this incident involves more direct force. It was done in a public setting, rather than a home setting, and represents a worsening of behaviors rather than a marked improvement as a result of the treatment and resources he has already been given the benefit of receiving," McGillicuddy wrote in the filing.

What we don't know:

Judge Melynee Leftridge has not yet issued a ruling on whether the case will remain in Fulton County Superior Court or move to juvenile court. Officials have also not announced a date for the next hearing in the case.

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