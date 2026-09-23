Kroy Biermann Jr. released on bond, must live with Kim Zolciak

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The Brief Kroy Biermann Jr., 15, has been released from custody and is living with his mother, Kim Zolciak. A Fulton County judge set his bond at $200,000 and imposed restrictions, including GPS monitoring and virtual schooling. Biermann faces seven felony charges in a sexual assault case. His attorney maintains he is innocent.



Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. has been released from custody and is living with his mother, reality TV star Kim Zolciak, as he awaits further court proceedings in a felony sexual assault case.

TMZ reported his release Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The 15-year-old son of Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann was arrested Aug. 17. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge set his bond at $200,000 during a Sept. 11 hearing.

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What are the conditions of his release?

Biermann must live at his mother’s home, wear a GPS monitor and attend school virtually.

The bond order also restricts his contact with the alleged victim and other minors and bars him from using a cellphone or social media. He must surrender his passport.

What is the status of the case?

Biermann faces seven felony charges tied to an alleged sexual assault involving a classmate at an Alpharetta fitness center in April. The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment. His attorney, Jason Sheffield, has maintained that Biermann is innocent. The allegations have not been proven in court.

ORIGINAL STORY: Son of former NFL player, RHOA star indicted in sex assault case

Prosecutors have since asked the judge to authorize forensic interviews with minors and to consider changing Biermann’s bond conditions. The filings do not publicly identify the children prosecutors want interviewed or explain their connection to the case.

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A forensic interview is a structured conversation conducted by a professional trained to speak with children about possible abuse or crimes.