Interviews with minors in Kroy Biermann Jr. case sought

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The Brief Prosecutors filed an emergency motion seeking court-ordered forensic interviews with minor children. The filing does not identify the children or explain what information they may have. Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., 15, faces multiple felony sex-crime charges and has a $200,000 bond.



Prosecutors have filed an emergency motion seeking permission to conduct forensic interviews with minor children as part of the criminal case against Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., according to TMZ.

What we know:

The 15-year-old is the son of reality television personality Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann.

According to the court docket, the motion asks a judge to order forensic interviews of unidentified children. The publicly available filing does not say who the children are, how many would be interviewed or what they may know about the case.

Forensic interviews are structured conversations conducted by trained professionals. They are commonly used to gather information from children while limiting repeated questioning.

Felony charges and bond

The backstory:

Biermann faces multiple felony sex-crime charges stemming from an alleged assault involving a schoolmate at a local gym. The allegations have not been proven in court.

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During a recent hearing, prosecutors said Biermann was already on probation in a separate case. They also alleged investigators found sexually explicit videos involving another minor on his phone.

A judge recently set Biermann’s bond at $200,000.

Earlier dispute involving cellphone

Dig deeper:

More than a year before the criminal case, Biermann’s cellphone was mentioned in his parents’ divorce proceedings, according to Page Six.

In February 2025, Zolciak sought an emergency hearing and asked a judge to privately review information involving the couple’s eldest child’s phone. Much of the filing was redacted.

There has been no confirmation that the earlier divorce filings are connected to the current criminal case or that either parent knew what prosecutors later alleged was found on the phone.