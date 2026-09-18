Carjacking suspects tracked down; Midtown crash injures 1

The Brief A man said three people stole his pickup truck at gunpoint on Chamblee Tucker Road. Police tracked the stolen Nissan Frontier and apprehended the suspects, according to the victim. At least one person was hospitalized after a car and motorcycle collided in Midtown.



Police are investigating two separate overnight incidents, including an armed carjacking on Chamblee Tucker Road and a crash involving a motorcycle in Midtown.

Tracker leads police to carjacking suspects

What we know:

A man told FOX 5 he was carjacked at gunpoint outside Matrix Engineering Group on Chamblee Tucker Road around 5 a.m.

The man said he was locking up and had just closed the gate when three people approached him. Two of them allegedly pointed guns at him before the group stole his Nissan Frontier.

Police were reportedly able to track the stolen pickup and apprehend the suspects using tracking devices inside the truck, according to the victim.

Authorities have not released the suspects’ names or announced possible charges. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information about the incident.

At least 1 hospitalized after Midtown crash

At least one person was taken to a hospital after a car and motorcycle collided in Midtown Atlanta overnight.

The crash happened around midnight on Spring Street near North Avenue. FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene.

Officials have not released information about the injured person’s condition or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.