Former Georgia lawmaker avoids jail in pandemic fraud case

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The Brief Former state Rep. Dexter Sharper pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges involving pandemic unemployment benefits. Prosecutors said Sharper collected $13,825 while earning income from several sources. Sharper was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay restitution and a $2,000 fine.



Former Georgia state Rep. Dexter Sharper will not serve additional jail time after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges involving pandemic unemployment benefits.

ORIGINAL STORY: Georgia lawmaker Dexter Sharper charged in pandemic unemployment fraud case

What we know:

A federal judge sentenced the Valdosta Democrat to time served and ordered him to pay more than $10,000 in restitution, along with a $2,000 fine.

Pandemic unemployment claims

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Sharper falsely claimed he was unemployed while collecting $13,825 in emergency benefits intended for people who lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court records, Sharper submitted 38 weekly certifications between April 2020 and May 2021 stating that he was not working and was actively seeking employment.

Federal investigators said Sharper was earning money during that period through his position in the Georgia General Assembly, a party rental business and work as a musician.

Sharper, 54, previously represented the Valdosta area in the Georgia House.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Georgia Office of the State Inspector General.