Georgia lawmaker Dexter Sharper charged in pandemic unemployment fraud case

article

The Brief Prosecutors say Sharper falsely claimed unemployment while earning income Authorities allege he improperly collected $13,825 in pandemic benefits Sharper is presumed innocent as the case moves through court



A member of the Georgia House of Representatives was charged Friday with making false statements to fraudulently obtain thousands of dollars in emergency pandemic unemployment assistance, according to federal prosecutors.

What we know:

Dexter L. Sharper, 54, of Valdosta, is accused of falsely claiming he was unemployed while collecting benefits intended for workers who lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors allege Sharper received $13,825 in unemployment assistance between April 2020 and May 2021 while continuing to earn income from multiple sources.

"While many of his constituents and fellow citizens were losing jobs and desperately needed unemployment assistance during the pandemic, Representative Sharper allegedly pretended to be out of work to collect a share of unemployment benefits for himself," said Theodore S. Hertzberg, adding that such conduct "violates the trust of citizens and weakens faith in our elected government."

According to court records, Sharper certified in 38 weekly filings that he was not working and was actively seeking employment. Investigators say those statements were false, alleging Sharper continued to receive weekly pay from the Georgia General Assembly, income from his party rental business and additional earnings as a musician.

What they're saying:

"These charges point to some disgraceful conduct at the highest level, which should shock and repulse every citizen," said Nigel Lange. "The alleged activities describe a disgusting abuse by an elected official who appeared to trade his integrity for money destined for those in need. Shameful."

Federal officials emphasized that the charges are allegations and that Sharper is presumed innocent. He was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard on charges of making false statements to obtain funds administered by the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Nobody is above the law, including elected officials," said FBI Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis.

Two other Georgia state lawmakers have faced similar pandemic unemployment fraud charges in recent months. The case against Sharper is being investigated by state and federal agencies, including the Georgia Office of the State Inspector General and the FBI.

SIMILAR STORIES