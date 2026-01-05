Feds charge former Georgia lawmaker for allegedly faking COVID-19 job loss

article

The Brief Former state Rep. Karen Bennett faces federal charges for allegedly obtaining $13,940 in fraudulent pandemic unemployment benefits. Prosecutors allege Bennett claimed COVID-19 work disruptions while receiving paychecks from the General Assembly and a church. The government is seeking a money judgment to recover the total amount of benefits Bennett illegally received.



A now-former Georgia state representative is facing federal charges after allegedly filing false statements to obtain thousands of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment benefits while she was still employed.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors filed a criminal charge on Monday against Karen L. Bennett, who represented House District 94. The district includes parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

According to court documents, Bennett collected $13,940 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and federal supplements between March and August 2020. Prosecutors allege Bennett claimed she was unable to work due to COVID-19 despite maintaining her role in the General Assembly and continuing to run her private business.

In her May 2020 application, Bennett reportedly told the Georgia Department of Labor that her primary livelihood as a physical therapist was halted by the pandemic. She claimed she was "unable to reach my place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency."

However, investigators say Bennett’s role at her company, Metro Therapy Providers, Inc., was actually administrative and based out of her home office. Prosecutors allege she was never prohibited from working at her home and that the company continued to receive income throughout the pandemic.

The charges also state that Bennett failed to disclose a separate weekly paycheck of $905 she received from a church during the same period.

In one specific weekly certification filed Aug. 13, 2020, Bennett allegedly stated she only earned $300 that week and was actively seeking work.

"I am a self-employed/independent contractor/gig worker and have experienced a significant reduction of my customary or usual services because of COVID-19 public health emergency," Bennett stated in the filing, according to the document.

Prosecutors say those statements were false because Bennett knew she had earned at least $1,205 that week and was not prevented from working by the pandemic.

What we don't know:

Multiple reports suggest Rep. Bennett resigned from the Georgia House on Jan. 1. FOX 5 Atlanta has not independently verified this detail, but has reached out to Governor Brian Kemp's office and officials with the Georgia House.

Bennett's next court appearance is not yet known. It was not clear if she had retained legal representation.

What's next:

Bennett is charged with one count of making false statements. The government is also seeking a money judgment for the total amount of benefits she received.