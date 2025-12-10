Griffin man arraigned on sprawling federal dogfighting, pandemic fraud probe

The Brief Norman Dixson faces 28 federal felony counts tied to dogfighting, animal cruelty, PPP fraud, and unemployment insurance fraud. Prosecutors accuse him of seven dogfighting ventures, suffocating a dog, and submitting false PPP and UI claims. Key details remain unknown, including the locations of alleged fights, total losses, co conspirators, and potential sentencing.



A Griffin man accused in a wide-ranging federal case involving dogfighting, animal cruelty and pandemic relief fraud has been arraigned in Newnan.

What we know:

Norman Dixson, 34, was formally arraigned December 4 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard. A federal grand jury indicted him October 28 on 28 felony counts tied to animal fighting ventures, animal crushing, wire fraud, and unemployment insurance fraud.

According to prosecutors, Dixson is accused of sponsoring and exhibiting dogs in seven animal fighting ventures, promoting an animal fighting operation, and purposefully suffocating a dog. Additional charges allege he defrauded the Small Business Administration and a commercial lender by obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loans using false tax documents and later lying during the loan forgiveness process.

Investigators also say Dixson carried out unemployment insurance fraud by filing false claims with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on behalf of himself and others.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said the indictment outlines a pattern of violence and deception. "The indictment alleges that Dixson viciously abused dogs and repeatedly lied to obtain COVID relief funds," Hertzberg said. "This depraved and deceitful conduct cannot be tolerated and commands aggressive prosecution."

Mathew Broadhurst, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, said the case underscores the agency’s commitment to rooting out fraud. "An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations of fraud involving the unemployment insurance program. This collaborative investigative effort with our federal partners reaffirms our commitment to investigate these types of allegations," Broadhurst said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said when or where the alleged dogfighting events took place, how many animals were involved, or whether any dogs were recovered alive.

Prosecutors have not detailed how much money Dixson is accused of stealing through PPP loans or unemployment insurance claims, whether any co-conspirators are suspected, or what specific evidence ties him to the seven alleged fighting ventures.

Officials have also not explained how investigators first learned of the case, whether additional victims or witnesses have come forward, or what potential sentence Dixson could face if convicted on all 28 felony counts.