Calvary Children’s Home marks 20 years of Christmas tree sales to support kids

The Brief Calvary Children’s Home sold about 500 of its 1,150 Christmas trees in the first three days. Annual tree sales fund key needs for children, including car repairs, tuition and yearly activities. Kids help run the lot, gaining work experience and seeing strong community support firsthand.



For the 20th straight year, families are lining up at the Calvary Children's Home in Powder Springs to buy Christmas trees that do far more than decorate a living room.

The backstory:

The annual tree sale helps fund everything from car repairs to college tuition for the children who live there, and organizers say this season is already one of their biggest.

The home started with 1,150 trees this year and sold about 500 in the first three days. Rows of fresh evergreens now stretch across the property at 1430 Lost Mountain Road, where volunteers and the kids themselves help run the lot.The tree sales help support a mission that has been part of Powder Springs since 1966. The Calvary Children's Home provides long term care for children who cannot live with their parents for reasons beyond their control.

What they're saying:

"They go to school here, church here, play sports in the community here. What we try to do is to be able to give that child some stability," said Snyder Turner, director of the Calvary Children's Home.

"It pays for car repairs, college tuition, and some excellent adventures every year," said Brian Busby with the Calvary Children's Home.

Busby said the sale is a chance for the children to learn responsibility and see firsthand how much community members care.

"They get to work and be a part of a business, but also they get to experience just how deeply their community cares for them. And they can't miss it with all these people buying trees to support them," Busby said.

Shoppers say the mission is a big reason they return. Alex and Ben Greenoe were choosing their tree Wednesday night with their daughter, Calla.

"The trees are great. We're never disappointed. Every year, we come back, and every year, we find the perfect one," said Alex Greenoe.

"Do a little bit of good, and we get a nice tree to bring home," said Ben Greenoe.

What you can do:

The lot is open Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.