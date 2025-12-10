Whitfield County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

article

The Brief Deputies arrested Trevor Lee Teasley on December 10 on a charge of sexual exploitation of children. Investigators say Teasley possessed more than 350 illegal child exploitation images. Sheriff Pierce vowed to use all available resources to track down and jail similar offenders.



Whitfield County deputies have arrested a man accused of possessing more than 350 illegal child exploitation images.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said investigators took Trevor Lee Teasley into custody on December 10 on a warrant for sexual exploitation of children.

Sheriff Darren J. Pierce personally joined detectives as they served the warrant.

What they're saying:

Pierce said the department intends to take an aggressive approach toward anyone involved in similar crimes. "Get out of our county. Our agency will use every single available resource at our disposal to see that these types of offenders are tracked down and put behind bars."

The sheriff says the case should serve as a warning to others.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how investigators first identified Teasley as a suspect or whether the images were found on a specific device.

Officials have not detailed whether anyone else may be connected to the case or how long the alleged activity had been occurring.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about what evidence was recovered during the arrest or when Teasley is scheduled to appear in court.

What's next:

Teasley is being held at the Whitfield County Detention Center without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.