Douglas County residents say postal service abruptly stopped delivering mail

The Brief Some Lithia Springs residents say the USPS stopped delivering mail without notice. The postal workers reportedly told residents Huckleberry Lane is too dangerous to access. County officials say paving the road is unlikely anytime soon, in emails reviewed by FOX 5.



For about the last three weeks, the mailboxes on Huckleberry Lane have sat empty.

"Without any notice whatsoever, they just quit delivering our mail," Betty Coleman, a 13-year resident of the street, said. "I get my medications through the mail."

What we know:

Residents say postal workers told them the dirt road is too dangerous.

A post office spokesperson said they were looking into the complaints but did not get back before our deadline.

Emails reviewed by FOX 5 show a commissioner told one resident there is no TSPLOST money to pave the road.

"You can see, many of us are seniors. We do not need this," Jacquelyn Ison, another resident who has not received mail, said. "The postmaster has not said what we need to do other than pave, and we can't imagine getting it paved."

Timeline:

Residents say mail delivery stopped about three weeks ago.

When they initially went to the Lithia Springs post office, a worker told them their mail was at a warehouse in Atlanta.

By Wednesday, some residents said they were able to pick up their mail in person for the first time.

The backstory:

Residents claim the problem is that new mail trucks struggle with the terrain.

"They say that our road was tearing off their trucks. Their trucks were tearing up our road," a resident said.

"The old mail trucks [have] been coming down this road for probably 40, 50 years or more," another resident said.

What they're saying:

"They're not going to come out here and pave the road because the post office is not bringing our mail," Coleman said.

Another county official wrote to one of the residents that the county has reached out to USPS "to understand exactly what needs to be done to rectify this matter within the scope of the county’s authority."

Residents say they ultimately just want their mail delivery back.

This article will be updated with comment from USPS, if and when it is received.