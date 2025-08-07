Three Georgians charged in $2M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

The Brief Three individuals are charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief programs and laundering nearly $2 million, involving fraudulent PPP loans and EIDLs. Authorities, including U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg and Special Agents Steven N. Schrank and Paul Brown, condemned the actions as a betrayal of public trust and emphasized ongoing efforts to target fraudsters. The case is part of the Department of Justice’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force's broader efforts to combat pandemic-related fraud, encouraging public reporting of suspected fraud.



Three individuals face federal charges for allegedly defrauding COVID-19 relief programs and laundering nearly $2 million in proceeds. Salimot Akande, 41, of Atlanta; Garey Henderson, 45, of Marietta; and Jacqueline Rollizo, 52, of Woodstock, were arraigned on fraud and money laundering charges today.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg condemned the scheme, stating, "The federal government created programs to provide critical relief to small businesses and support our economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, unscrupulous fraudsters exploited these programs for personal gain, stealing from taxpayers and legitimate business owners who desperately needed help."

Hertzberg emphasized that authorities will continue to pursue those who break the law for personal enrichment.

Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations for Georgia and Alabama, called the actions "a betrayal of the public trust and a direct attack on businesses that truly needed help during a time of crisis." He assured the public that his agency would continue to aggressively target those exploiting relief programs.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, added, "These defendants are accused of stealing from programs meant to keep small businesses afloat during a national emergency. Their alleged fraud not only siphoned off vital resources from those in real need but also undermined public trust."

What we know:

According to the indictment, Akande, Henderson, and Rollizo fraudulently obtained approximately $1.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for seven businesses connected to them. To secure these loans, the defendants submitted false tax filings and loan applications. Akande and Henderson also received fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). Akande’s business received $48,900, while Henderson’s businesses received $299,800.

The indictment further alleges that the defendants moved the loan proceeds through various bank accounts to conceal the origins and control of the funds.

The 38-count indictment charges the trio with bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and related offenses.

Why you should care:

This case is part of broader efforts by the Department of Justice’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, which was established on May 17, 2021, to prevent and combat pandemic-related fraud. The Task Force is enhancing coordination across government agencies to investigate and prosecute fraud.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding suspected COVID-19 fraud is encouraged to report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at justice.gov/disaster-fraud.