Elusive weasels caught on camera in South Georgia

The Brief UGA researchers used hundreds of trail cameras and detection dogs to search for long-tailed weasels. Cameras captured the elusive animals at a wildlife management area near the Okefenokee Swamp. Researchers also documented the weasels near Denton for the first time in 30 years.



University of Georgia researchers have found the wildlife equivalent of a needle in a haystack: long-tailed weasels living in South Georgia.

What we know:

The animals are notoriously difficult to find, so researchers placed hundreds of cameras across the region and used specially trained detection dogs to identify promising locations.

Their work paid off when cameras captured long-tailed weasels at the Dixon Memorial Wildlife Management Area near the Okefenokee Swamp in southeastern Georgia.

Researchers also documented the elusive animals near Denton for the first time in 30 years.

Why you should care:

The discovery will help scientists better understand where long-tailed weasels live and how the rare animals use their South Georgia habitat.