Fake images of Warnock fuel concerns about AI safeguards
ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is raising concerns about artificial intelligence after fake images of him began circulating online and convincing some supporters they were real.
What they're saying:
In a recent social media post, the Georgia Democrat highlighted several AI-generated images, including one that falsely suggested he had undergone surgery.
I recently ran across a page that was posting tons of fake AI-generated images about my health.— Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) September 15, 2026
I even received calls from friends and constituents praying for my recovery!
Just imagine how dangerous this could be to our democracy. We need guardrails. pic.twitter.com/o4x8gZ3Fl2
Warnock said the posts received thousands of likes and views. Some well-meaning constituents were fooled by the images and called his office to offer prayers for his recovery.
Warnock calls for AI guardrails
The senator said the images demonstrate how easily AI-generated content can deceive people and spread false information online.
Warnock is now calling on lawmakers to establish guardrails designed to protect people’s identities and prevent artificial intelligence from being used to interfere with elections.
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