Fake images of Warnock fuel concerns about AI safeguards

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The Brief Sen. Raphael Warnock says AI-generated images falsely depicted him in situations that never happened. Some images received thousands of likes and views, prompting supporters to call and offer prayers. Warnock is calling for safeguards to protect people’s identities and the integrity of elections.



U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is raising concerns about artificial intelligence after fake images of him began circulating online and convincing some supporters they were real.

What they're saying:

In a recent social media post, the Georgia Democrat highlighted several AI-generated images, including one that falsely suggested he had undergone surgery.

I recently ran across a page that was posting tons of fake AI-generated images about my health.



I even received calls from friends and constituents praying for my recovery!



Just imagine how dangerous this could be to our democracy. We need guardrails. pic.twitter.com/o4x8gZ3Fl2 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) September 15, 2026

Warnock said the posts received thousands of likes and views. Some well-meaning constituents were fooled by the images and called his office to offer prayers for his recovery.

Warnock calls for AI guardrails

The senator said the images demonstrate how easily AI-generated content can deceive people and spread false information online.

Warnock is now calling on lawmakers to establish guardrails designed to protect people’s identities and prevent artificial intelligence from being used to interfere with elections.

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