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Fake images of Warnock fuel concerns about AI safeguards

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia Politics
Published September 18, 2026 7:43 AM EDT
Published September 18, 2026 7:43 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Sen. Raphael Warnock says AI-generated images falsely depicted him in situations that never happened.
    • Some images received thousands of likes and views, prompting supporters to call and offer prayers.
    • Warnock is calling for safeguards to protect people’s identities and the integrity of elections.

ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is raising concerns about artificial intelligence after fake images of him began circulating online and convincing some supporters they were real.

What they're saying:

In a recent social media post, the Georgia Democrat highlighted several AI-generated images, including one that falsely suggested he had undergone surgery.

Warnock said the posts received thousands of likes and views. Some well-meaning constituents were fooled by the images and called his office to offer prayers for his recovery.

Warnock calls for AI guardrails

The senator said the images demonstrate how easily AI-generated content can deceive people and spread false information online.

Warnock is now calling on lawmakers to establish guardrails designed to protect people’s identities and prevent artificial intelligence from being used to interfere with elections.

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The Source

  • Information for the above came from a post on social media by Sen. Warnock and related reporting by FOX 5 Atlnata. 

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