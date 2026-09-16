Should officials use AI to write laws? One Fulton commissioner wants rules

The Brief Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett accused colleagues of using artificial intelligence for four resolutions. Commissioner Marvin Arrington neither confirmed nor denied using the tech, but argued officials must learn to use it responsibly or fall behind. Both commissioners are now calling for guidelines to maintain human oversight in public policy.



One Fulton County commissioner has claimed her colleagues used artificial intelligence to write legislation.

Now, Commissioner Dana Barrett wants to see new rules put in place.

"We didn't elect the AI," Commissioner Barrett said. "We elected the people to do the work."

Meanwhile, Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., who neither confirmed nor denied it, told her to get with the times.

"Public officials who are not learning how to use this technology responsibly are behind the ball," Marvin Arrington, Fulton County commissioner, said. "They need to catch up or get left behind."

What we know:

The two commissioners fired off dueling statements to the media Tuesday night, ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

Commissioner Barrett claimed four agenda resolutions were written by artificial intelligence.

Barrett stated that she used an AI detection tool to verify the origin of the documents on the resolutions, which seek to change public comment policy and ethics standards.

The commission either tabled or did not vote on any of the measures at Wednesday's meeting.

The other side:

Commissioner Marvin Arrington, who introduced three of the pieces of legislation in question, shot back saying the concerns were a distraction.

"Commissioner Barrett used artificial intelligence to accuse others of using artificial intelligence. Imagine that. If that is not the pot calling the kettle black, I do not know what is," Arrington wrote. What is most shocking is that she did not extend me the professional courtesy of a telephone call before publicly declaring that my work was ‘100% AI.’ Had she called, I would have gladly discussed how the resolutions were developed, the policy objectives behind them, and the responsible role technology can play in public service."

Arrington neither confirmed nor denied using artificial intelligence, but noted its growing role in modern life.

"Technology may assist with research, organization, analysis, and drafting, just as elected officials use staff, attorneys, legislative templates, search engines, and legal-research platforms," Arrington Jr. wrote. "Technology does not cast a vote. It does not establish policy priorities. It does not replace the judgment or accountability of an elected official."

Commissioner Ellis defended his resolution, stating he uses technology tools to refine his thoughts "just like authors use editing tools," and noted all work is reviewed by the County Attorney's office. Ellis accused Barrett of using "juvenile press releases" to distract from needed ethics reforms regarding conflicts of interest and nepotism.

Why you should care:

Barrett warned that using artificial intelligence to write public policy without clear rules carries potential risks for local government transparency.

"If this becomes the practice, what could slip into our legislation sort of undetected," Barrett said. "And I think that's the problem."

What's next:

Commissioners Arrington and Barrett agree that Fulton County needs clear guidelines to govern the role of artificial intelligence in government operations.

Barrett announced plans to introduce new guidelines surrounding AI usage at the Fulton County Commission.

"If you're going to use AI to draft, then we absolutely need a committee process where humans can review that text, debate it, discuss it, edit it, change it," Barrett said. "But right now we just don't have that."

Arrington Jr. is drafting his own AI oversight measures.

"I have already circulated the proposed policy to County staff for their input and review," he wrote. "I welcome a substantive conversation about that proposal, appropriate safeguards for governmental use of AI, or any other legislation before us."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the board will vote on or table the four resolutions during the upcoming meeting.