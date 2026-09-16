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The Brief Chatham County Police are looking for a man seen on video trespassing at a Whitefield Avenue home between 2:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1. Surveillance footage captured the suspect swimming in the pool, using the hot tub, and spending over 10 minutes intensely interacting with a rubber duck. The intruder fled on a bicycle with six luxury beach towels valued at $1,200 in total packed into a basket.



Chatham County Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who trespassed on a property, hung out in a family's pool and hot tub, and stole $1,200 in luxury towels.

What we know:

Surveillance cameras captured the entire late-night visit at a residence on the 9000 block of Whitefield Avenue between 2:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Once on the property, the man went for a swim in the family pool before moving over to the hot tub. Video showed him becoming fixated on a rubber duck floating in the tub, spending more than 10 full minutes interacting with it.

Before wrapping up his visit, the intruder swiped six luxury beach towels worth $200 each ($1,200 total). Cameras caught him pedaling away on a bicycle with the towels stuffed into a front basket.

What they're saying:

Police acknowledged that while the break-in "is obviously not the biggest crime," investigators want to identify the suspect.

"He trespassed onto their property, used their hot tub, became obsessed with their rubber duck, then stole their pool towels. It's obviously not the biggest crime we've dealt with this month, but it has a lot of ick-factor. So, we'd like to find this guy so he doesn't do this to someone else," the department said on its Facebook post.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the break-in is asked to contact the Chatham County Police Department.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department's mobile app or online form at police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.