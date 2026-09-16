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Suspect arrested after chase ends in PIT maneuver on I-75 in Whitfield County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published September 16, 2026 10:39 PM EDT
Published September 16, 2026 10:39 PM EDT
article

Whitfield County deputies were on scene along I-75 South near mile marker 332 following a pursuit that ended with a PIT maneuver and the suspect in custody. (Credit: Whitfield County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A police pursuit starting in Catoosa County crossed into Whitfield County on I-75 South, according to the sheriff's office. 
    • Whitfield County deputies used a PIT maneuver at mile marker 332 to stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody.
    • The incident forced emergency responders to close multiple southbound lanes while agencies processed the scene. All lanes have since reopened. 

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - A multi-county chase ended on I-75 South in Whitfield County after deputies executed a successful PIT maneuver to stop the suspect on Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. 

What we know:

Deputies from the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded to I-75 South after a pursuit originated in neighboring Catoosa County.

The chase ended near mile marker 332 when deputies performed a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle around 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident forced emergency responders to close multiple southbound lanes while agencies processed the scene. All lanes have since reopened. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or the initial reason for the pursuit.

It is currently unknown if any injuries were reported during the chase or crash.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

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