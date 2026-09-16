Suspect arrested after chase ends in PIT maneuver on I-75 in Whitfield County

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The Brief A police pursuit starting in Catoosa County crossed into Whitfield County on I-75 South, according to the sheriff's office. Whitfield County deputies used a PIT maneuver at mile marker 332 to stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody. The incident forced emergency responders to close multiple southbound lanes while agencies processed the scene. All lanes have since reopened.



A multi-county chase ended on I-75 South in Whitfield County after deputies executed a successful PIT maneuver to stop the suspect on Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies from the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded to I-75 South after a pursuit originated in neighboring Catoosa County.

The chase ended near mile marker 332 when deputies performed a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle around 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident forced emergency responders to close multiple southbound lanes while agencies processed the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or the initial reason for the pursuit.

It is currently unknown if any injuries were reported during the chase or crash.