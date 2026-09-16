Police search for missing Georgia Tech student last seen three days ago

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The Brief Georgia Tech Police and Atlanta Police are searching for missing student Caden Qiao, last seen on Sunday. Qiao was spotted heading east on 17th Street near Northside Drive around 6 p.m. He was last seen wearing a mint green shirt, long grey pants, and black shoes.



Georgia Tech Police and Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing student who was last seen on Sunday.

What we know:

Police said Caden Qiao was last seen around 6:04 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, heading east on 17th Street from Northside Drive.

Qiao is described as wearing a mint green T-shirt, long grey pants, and black shoes. Authorities said he left his campus residence hall without his personal belongings, including his phone and laptop.

The Georgia Tech Police Department is working alongside the Atlanta Police Department to search campus grounds, surrounding neighborhoods, and local hospitals.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding Qiao's height, weight, hair color, or age.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Qiao or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Georgia Tech Police Department at 404-894-2500 or call 911 immediately.