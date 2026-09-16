Mother pleads for answers in 2022 murder of Georgia State freshman

The Brief An Atlanta family partnered with police to issue a public plea for answers in the unsolved December 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Malang Touray. Touray, a Georgia State University freshman, was shot multiple times on Campbellton Road during an altercation that escalated into gunfire. Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $10,000 for anonymous information leading to an arrest in the case.



An Atlanta family stood side-by-side with police officers on Wednesday to plead for the community's help in solving the December 2022 murder of a 19-year-old college student.

Campbellton Road homicide investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta in December 2022 after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found 19-year-old Malang Touray, who had been shot multiple times. Medics rushed the Georgia State University freshman to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later.

Investigators determined that an altercation took place before the shooting, during which Touray was assaulted before the argument escalated into gunfire. Although police recovered surveillance video from the scene, investigators stated that the footage had not helped them identify a suspect.

Touray's grieving mother begged anyone with information to speak up and help end local gun violence.

19-year-old Georgia State University freshman Malang Touray, who died after being shot multiple times during an altercation on Campbellton Road in December 2022. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

"I wish people would come together and stop this violence…why everybody has to pick up guns and stuff to fight their battles," Touray's mother said. "All I'm asking is my community to help me, if y'all know something, please find it in y'all heart to say something, I miss my baby."

Crime Stoppers reward offered

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with details regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit online here. Tipsters can submit information while remaining completely anonymous.

Unidentified suspect details

What we don't know:

Police have not released a physical description or potential motive for the suspect involved in the fatal altercation.