Georgia governor race: Bottoms calls for six debates as Jackson declines

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The Brief Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms continues to press for a series of six statewide debates, despite Republican opponent Rick Jackson declining an invitation to an upcoming gubernatorial candidate forum in Macon. Jackson defended his decision during a campaign stop in Marietta, stating his priority is speaking directly with voters across Georgia rather than participating in multiple debate forums. The candidates have agreed to appear at a town hall meeting in October.



The Keisha Lance Bottoms campaign renewed calls for six statewide debates Wednesday, even as Republican candidate Rick Jackson declined an invitation to participate in an upcoming candidate forum in Macon.

Georgia gubernatorial campaign debates

What we know:

The Bottoms campaign argued that voters deserve a transparent, side-by-side comparison of the candidates on the issues. Beth Cope, senior advisor to the Bottoms campaign, criticized Jackson for opting out of Thursday's upcoming forum in Macon.

"I think it's worth it for all of us, all Georgians, to be able to see what the difference is between the two candidates, but ultimately to be able to see that he (Jackson) is not afraid to answer to everyday Georgians about the issues that they care about," Cope said.

Jackson defends campaign strategy

The other side:

Jackson, however, defended his strategy during a campaign stop in Marietta on Wednesday, maintaining that his current path of grassroots engagement is the most effective way to reach voters. So far, Jackson has agreed to one joint appearance.

"My focus is, is talking to the people that matter the most, and that's the Georgians, and that's what I'm doing," Jackson said. "And I'm going all around and asking them questions, what I can do to help them from that standpoint."

With Bottoms taking her platform directly to Middle Georgia, her team insists that facing tough, direct questions is a mandatory test for anyone seeking the state's highest office. Cope emphasized that accountability starts on the campaign trail.

"She knows that when she becomes governor, that she is going to be accountable to Georgians and they are going to ask her, how are you going to deliver your promises? And she wants to communicate that with Georgians. She's going to be there for them," Cope said.

Despite the mounting criticism from the opposition, Jackson’s camp is standing firm. The candidate insists he has no plans to add further debate appearances to his calendar.

Republican strategist Brian Robinson defended Jackson's refusal, pointing to traditional campaign strategy.

"It's the rule of thumb in politics that if you're the one out there demanding more debates, that means that your campaign is losing or beginning to fall apart," Robinson said.

Upcoming campaign schedule

What's next:

While Bottoms takes her platform directly to Middle Georgia, both campaigns are preparing for their agreed joint appearance at a town hall meeting in October. Jackson's camp insists there are no plans to add further debate appearances to his schedule.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed the specific date, location, or broadcast format for the October town hall meeting.