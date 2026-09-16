Man arrested in deadly shooting of 62-year-old found in Lithonia carport

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The Brief DeKalb County police arrested 27-year-old Lamar Jones, charging him with murder in the death of 62-year-old Anthony Clark. Officers found Clark shot to death in the carport of his Lithonia home on Holt Road on July 21. Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and the investigation remains active.



DeKalb County police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a homeowner found dead in his Lithonia carport in July.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened on July 21 at 9:14 p.m. in the 6100 block of Holt Road in unincorporated Lithonia.

Officers found 62-year-old Anthony Clark, who had been shot in the carport of his home. Clark died at the scene.

Detectives blocked off the streets for hours to gather evidence and questioned several people at the location. Following their investigation, police identified and arrested Lamar Jones, 27, months later. Jones is facing a charge of murder.

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What they're saying:

Neighbors previously expressed shock and concern following the violence in their community shortly after the shooting occurred.

"He was a good man, he would do anything for his family," said neighbor Michelle Watson, who recalled hearing the gunfire while walking to a nearby store. "I heard a loud boom. I didn't know what it was... By the time I came back, one policeman was there, and then they just kept coming."

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What we don't know:

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Jones and Clark.