Georgia high court to weigh Stacey Humphreys death row appeal

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The Brief A Cobb County judge allows the state to appeal Stacey Ian Humphreys capital murder case decision. The Georgia Supreme Court will review whether the 2025 Survivor Justice Act applies to death row inmate. Superior Court Judge Tyler J. Browning stayed Humphreys scheduled execution pending higher court review.



A Cobb County Superior Court judge has granted prosecutors permission to immediately appeal a decision that halted a death row inmate’s scheduled execution.

What we know:

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Tyler J. Browning signed an order Wednesday sending key legal questions regarding Stacey Ian Humphreys directly to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Humphreys was sentenced to death in 2007 for the 2003 murders of Lori Brown and Cyndi Williams.

Lori Brown and Cynthia Williams

Humphreys was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.

However, Browning officially stayed the execution following a hearing where defense attorneys argued Humphreys qualifies for resentencing under the state's 2025 Survivor Justice Act.

The defense cited medical evaluations showing Humphreys suffered severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse throughout his childhood.

Prosecutors filed an appeal on Wednesday, while the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles has already denied Humphreys clemency.

In an emergency motion filed in the Supreme Court of Georgia, prosecutors argue that a trial court judge erred when staying Humphreys’ execution to hold a hearing under Georgia's Survivor Justice Act (SJA).

The trial court granted the stay on Sept. 15, two days after Humphreys filed a petition claiming his death sentence should be mitigated due to evidence of past physical and mental abuse and neglect.

State prosecutors contend the stay should be lifted based on several arguments:

Unlikely Success on the Merits: Prosecutors argue the SJA was designed to protect defendants whose offenses were committed against their actual abusers. They maintain that the act does not apply to capital sentences or override mandatory jury death-penalty decisions under state law.

Not New Evidence: The defense’s mitigation claims rely on abuse evidence that was already presented to the original sentencing jury in 2007 and evaluated during 15 years of state and federal habeas corpus appeals.

Interest in Finality: State attorneys argue that delaying the execution based on an eleventh-hour petition undermines the legal finality owed to the state, the public, and the victims' families after nearly two decades of judicial review.

If the Supreme Court of Georgia declines to vacate the stay of execution entirely, prosecutors have requested that the court expedite the appeal to prevent unnecessary delay.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly the state Supreme Court will rule on whether capital cases qualify under the new legislation.

Officials have not indicated when a new execution date might be set if higher courts rule against Humphreys.

The backstory:

The Georgia Survivor Justice Act allows certain individuals convicted of capital offenses before July 1, 2025, to petition courts for reduced sentences if severe childhood abuse or family violence significantly contributed to their crimes.

Browning's order highlighted two novel legal issues: whether the act applies to a jury-sentenced death row inmate who does not claim the crime was committed against an abuser, and whether the law can be reconciled with state statutes mandating death sentences after jury recommendations.

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