Judge stays execution of convicted murderer Stacey Humphreys

The Brief A Cobb County judge issued an order staying the execution of Stacey Ian Humphreys, which was scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. The stay allows time to evaluate a petition filed under Georgia’s Survivor Justice Act requesting a mitigated sentence. Prosecutors suggested the stay to prepare for a full hearing while pursuing an expedited appeal to the Georgia appellate courts. The judge's decision comes after the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a clemency request.



A Cobb County judge has ordered a stay of execution for Stacey Ian Humphreys less than 24 hours before he was scheduled to die by lethal injection for a 2003 double murder.

What we know:

Humphreys, sentenced to death in 2007 for the murders of Lori Brown and Cynthia Williams, was scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Tyler J. Browning heard oral arguments regarding whether Humphreys is entitled to a hearing on his petition for mitigated sentencing under the Survivor Justice Act. The state law allows certain individuals convicted of capital offenses before July 1, 2025, to petition courts for resentencing if severe childhood abuse or family violence significantly contributed to their crimes.

According to court filings, medical evaluations cited by the defense show Humphreys suffered chronic physical, emotional, and sexual abuse throughout his childhood.

During the hearing, the court determined that Humphreys was entitled to a hearing on the threshold issue. The State suggested staying the execution so prosecutors could properly prepare to address the merits of the petition. Prosecutors indicated they intend to seek an expedited appeal to state appellate courts in hopes of a ruling prior to the scheduled execution time.

Judge Browning officially stayed the execution until further order of the court.

The judge's order comes after the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles decided to deny Humphreys clemency.

The backstory:

A builder discovered the bodies of Cynthia Williams, 33, and Lori Brown, 21, inside the sales office of the Oakwind subdivision in Powder Springs. Prosecutors said Humphreys kidnapped the women from the Cobb County property, then shot, strangled, and robbed them, taking their ATM and credit cards.

Humphreys, a convicted felon on parole who had served nearly eight years in prison for theft offenses, skipped a parole meeting and fled Georgia. He was captured outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin, following a 30-minute police chase. Police recovered the murder weapon, a Ruger 9mm pistol, and blood linked to both victims inside his rental vehicle.

After a trial moved to Glynn County due to pretrial publicity, the jury deliberated nearly 19 hours before recommending the death penalty.

The jury found Humphreys guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping with bodily injury in 2007 and imposed the death sentence.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly the Georgia appellate courts will rule on the state's expedited appeal or whether Judge Browning will lift the stay if higher courts rule against holding a full hearing before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.