Clemency denied for convicted killer Stacey Humphreys

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The Brief The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a clemency request Tuesday for condemned killer Stacey Humphreys Humphreys remains scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday. He was convicted for the 2003 murders of real estate agents Cynthia Williams and Lori Brown. Defense attorneys petitioned for a sentence reduction under Georgia’s 2025 Survivor Justice Act, citing medical evaluations detailing severe, chronic childhood physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.



The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a clemency request for convicted killer Stacey Humphreys on Tuesday.

What we know:

Humphreys is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the 2003 murders of real estate agents Cynthia Williams and Lori Brown.

The jury found Humphreys guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping with bodily injury in 2007. The jury imposed the death sentence.

Lori Brown and Cynthia Williams

The backstory:

A builder discovered the bodies of Cynthia Williams, 33, and Lori Brown, 21, inside the sales office of the Oakwind subdivision in Powder Springs. Prosecutors said Humphreys kidnapped the women from the Cobb County property, then shot, strangled, and robbed them, taking their ATM and credit cards.

Humphreys, a convicted felon on parole who had served nearly eight years in prison for theft offenses, skipped a parole meeting and fled Georgia. He was captured outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin, following a 30-minute police chase. Police recovered the murder weapon, a Ruger 9mm pistol, and blood linked to both victims inside his rental vehicle.

After a trial moved to Glynn County due to pretrial publicity, the jury deliberated nearly 19 hours before recommending the death penalty.

Dig deeper:

Attorneys for death row inmate Humphreys sought a reduced sentence under Georgia’s 2025 Survivor Justice Act.

The state law allows certain individuals convicted of capital offenses before July 1, 2025, to petition courts for resentencing if severe childhood abuse or family violence significantly contributed to their crimes.

According to court filings, medical evaluations cited by the defense show Humphreys suffered chronic physical, emotional, and sexual abuse throughout his childhood.

The parole board stated that it reviewed all information and materials during the clemency meeting, including information regarding Humphreys' life and criminal history before it reached its decision.

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What's next:

Humphreys is scheduled to be executed Wednesday at 7 p.m.