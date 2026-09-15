Sheriff reveals new details after 2 bodies found on Mount Yonah

The Brief Investigators believe they know who a man and woman were found dead on Mount Yonah are, but official identification depends on dental records. Authorities said evidence indicates the couple climbed the mountain weeks ago intending to never come back down. Autopsies were performed Tuesday morning, and the White County Sheriff's Office said the active investigation remains ongoing.



Investigators believe they have identified a man and a woman found dead on Mount Yonah, but official names are being withheld pending dental record comparisons, according to the White County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Authorities said evidence collected at the scene indicates the couple went up the mountain several weeks ago with the intention of never coming back down.

The man and woman were not White County locals, and autopsies were completed Tuesday morning with full results still pending.

A hiker discovered the remains around 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 9.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hiker finds 2 bodies on Mount Yonah, sheriff says

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the names of the couple because positive identification requires comparing dental records.

Officials have also not disclosed the specific cause of death or additional details from the scene as the investigation remains active.