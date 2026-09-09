Hiker finds 2 bodies on Mount Yonah, sheriff says

The Brief A hiker found the remains of two people on Mount Yonah late Wednesday morning, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. The White County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are processing the scene. Authorities have not released the identities of the two people found dead or a potential cause of death as the investigation continues.



A hiker discovered the remains of two people on Mount Yonah on Wednesday morning, prompting an active multi-agency investigation in White County, authorities said.

What we know:

Around 11:20 a.m., a hiker came across two bodies on the mountain and reported the discovery to law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators with the White County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the location.

The Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Region 8 Crime Scene Unit to assist in processing the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified either individual or released their gender or approximate ages.

The cause or circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unknown.

Officials have not indicated how long the bodies appear to have been on the mountain.