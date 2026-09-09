Hiker finds 2 bodies on Mount Yonah, sheriff says
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - A hiker discovered the remains of two people on Mount Yonah on Wednesday morning, prompting an active multi-agency investigation in White County, authorities said.
What we know:
Around 11:20 a.m., a hiker came across two bodies on the mountain and reported the discovery to law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators with the White County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the location.
The Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Region 8 Crime Scene Unit to assist in processing the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly identified either individual or released their gender or approximate ages.
The cause or circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unknown.
Officials have not indicated how long the bodies appear to have been on the mountain.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the White County Sheriff's Office.