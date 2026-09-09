1 detained after report of gunfire near Piedmont Park
Atlanta police are investigating after a report of shots fired near Piedmont Park. (FOX5)
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a report of possible gunfire in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon near Piedmont Park.
What we know:
Officers arrived in the area of 1073 Piedmont Ave. NE to look into reports of shots being heard.
Responding officers detained one person at the scene as part of the active inquiry.
Police confirmed that no injuries or property damage have been reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the detained individual or confirmed whether any criminal charges will be filed.
Investigators have not yet determined if any weapons were recovered or if evidence of actual gunfire was found at the scene.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details through an official statement regarding the active investigation.