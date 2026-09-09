1 detained after report of gunfire near Piedmont Park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a report of shots fired near Piedmont Park. (FOX5)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating reports of possible gunfire near 1073 Piedmont Ave. NE. Officers have detained one person at the scene while looking into the incident. Authorities said there have been no injuries or property damage following the report.



Police are investigating a report of possible gunfire in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon near Piedmont Park.

What we know:

Officers arrived in the area of 1073 Piedmont Ave. NE to look into reports of shots being heard.

Responding officers detained one person at the scene as part of the active inquiry.

Police confirmed that no injuries or property damage have been reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the detained individual or confirmed whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Investigators have not yet determined if any weapons were recovered or if evidence of actual gunfire was found at the scene.