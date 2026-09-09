Shooting reported in South River Manor subdivision in Henry County

The Brief Henry County police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in the McDonough area. Officers responded to the South River Manor subdivision around 10:36 a.m. Police say the scene has been secured and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.



Henry County police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in the McDonough area.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 100 block of Limbaugh Valley Drive in the South River Manor subdivision around 10:36 a.m., according to the Henry County Police Department.

No active threat, police say

What they're saying:

Officers arrived and secured the scene. Police said there is no active threat in the area and the neighborhood is safe.

Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about who was shot, the extent of any injuries or what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

Henry County police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.