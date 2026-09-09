Man arrested in I-285 shooting that killed 26-year-old driver

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The Brief The suspect in a deadly I-285 shooting near Buford Highway in DeKalb County is now in custody. Investigators say the victim followed a suspect who clipped his father's vehicle on the highway. Officers located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds before he died of his injuries.



DeKalb County police and federal authorities have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting following a crash on I-285.

What we know:

Authorities said 45-year-old Raul Antonio Escobar Paz was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Office.

Paz is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, hit and run, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Around 10:28 p.m. on July 23, DeKalb County police responded to a reported shooting on I-285 West at Buford Highway.

Officers found 26-year-old Tyler Sieber suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

26-year-old Tyler Sieber (Photo provided by family)

A preliminary investigation showed a vehicle abruptly clipped a truck driven by the victim's father, Anton Sieber, sending the truck into a full spin in middle highway traffic.

Tyler Sieber was driving a separate vehicle behind his father and witnessed the crash.

Tyler Sieber followed the suspect's vehicle on I-285 and rear-ended it.

Both drivers got out, and the two were yelling at each other when the driver shot Tyler Sieber multiple times before driving away.

Anton Sieber said the shooter stole his son's cellphone, broke it and scattered the pieces across the area to hide photographic evidence.

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What they're saying:

Anton Sieber recalled the terrifying moments during the initial crash on the highway.

"Cars and trucks flying all over the place. Two semi-trucks came to a stop right in front of my front bumper. I finally came to a stop. It was a miracle that nobody else hit me," he described.

Christa Sieber described the week following the shooting as a "nonstop nightmare," stating everything reminds them of her son.

"I can’t imagine what kind of person would just do that. I mean they must have had a horrible life to just not care," she said.

She added that her son was brave and courageous, stepping in because he could not stand to watch someone harm his father.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details regarding what specific charges Escobar Paz faces or where he was apprehended.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.